Dawson did not attempt a field goal, but he connected on all three extra points in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks.

Dawson's season fizzled out in the final weeks of the season, failing to attempt a field goal in the team's final three games. He is not to blame for the lack of opportunities as San Francisco's offense ranked near the bottom of the league. The 41-year-old proved he can still get the job done, hitting 18-of-21 field goal attempts, only missing from 40-plus yards. Despite his advanced age, Dawson will have suitors in the free agent market -- assuming he is not ready call it a career -- given the glaring inconsistency of today's kickers.