49ers' Quinton Patton: Has foot surgery Tuesday
Patton underwent surgery on a broken foot Tuesday, Matt Maiocco of CSN Bay Area reports.
The nature of Patton's season-ending foot injury is now known, but a recovery timetable has yet to be established. The upcoming unrestricted free agent finished his fourth NFL season with career highs in receptions (37), targets (63), and yards (408), but the second touchdown of his career still awaits.
