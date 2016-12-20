49ers' Quinton Patton: Moved to IR
Patton (foot) has been moved to injured reserve, Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group reports.
Patton was already declared out for the season following Sunday's loss to the Falcons, but his IR designation opens up a roster spot for wide receiver DeAndre Smelter. Patton will look to begin his recovery process in the hopes of being ready for training camp in 2017.
