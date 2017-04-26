49ers' Raheem Mostert: No go in minicamp
Mostert (undisclosed) did not participate in the Wednesday's minicamp practice, CSN Bay Area's Matt Maiocco reports.
Mostert reportedly sustained some sort of soft-tissue injury but the details of the affliction aren't clear. Unfortunately, no timetable was provided for his return.
More News
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Signed off 49ers practice squad•
-
Bears' Raheem Mostert: Promoted to Bears' roster•
-
Browns' Raheem Mostert: Waived on Sunday•
-
Browns' Raheem Mostert: Makes roster as No. 3 running back•
-
Browns' Raheem Mostert: Sitting out Thursday's game•
-
Browns' Raheem Mostert: Expected to sit out Friday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Reinstated Bryant now hot target
Martavis Bryant's return to the NFL is good news for Fantasy, great news for the Steelers and...
-
AP would be hardly ideal as Saint
There's a report that Adrian Peterson will sign with the Saints. Jamey Eisenberg says that...
-
2017 NFL Fantasy Football schedule takes
What can we learn about the schedule that can help us draft smarter and win more often in Fantasy...
-
Patriots surprise with Gillislee deal
The Bills can still match New England's offer and keep Mike Gillislee, but if he goes to the...
-
What to expect from Raider Lynch
In a move that has been rumored for almost a month, the Raiders and Marshawn Lynch agreed to...
-
Notebook: Update on Wentz, others
Jamey Eisenberg empties his notebook after talking to several NFL coaches and players over...