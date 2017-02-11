Robinson (ankle) is slated to be fully recovered by the start of the 49ers' offseason program in April, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Robinson was carted off the field during the team's Jan. 1 loss to the Seahawks, but he luckily avoided any serious damage despite leaving the facility on crutches. He's projected to compete for a starting spot at cornerback in 2017 after a rookie campaign in which he racked up 28 tackles, eight passes defensed, and one interception in 14 games.