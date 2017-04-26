Robinson lined up with the first-team defense during Wednesday's minicamp practice, CSN Bay Area's Matt Maiocco reports.

Showing no signs of the ankle injury he suffered in the 49ers' 2016 season finale, Robinson reportedly made a leaping interception of a deep pass from Brian Hoyer during 7-on-7 drills. He rolled with the first-string unit because Jimmie Ward (collarbone) wasn't able to participate in full, but if Ward switches to safety ahead of the 2017 campaign as previously reported, Robinson would likely become a mainstay in the starting lineup.