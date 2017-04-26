49ers' Ray-Ray Armstrong: Active in minicamp
Armstrong (pectoral) participated in the 49ers' minicamp Wednesday, Cam Inman of The Mercury News reports.
Armstrong reportedly looked "energetic as ever", showing no signs of the pectoral injury that cost him the final 14 games of the 2016 season. He looks set to enter the summer as a key backup at outside linebacker.
