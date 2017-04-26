Armstrong (pectoral) participated in the 49ers' minicamp Wednesday, Cam Inman of The Mercury News reports.

Armstrong reportedly looked "energetic as ever", showing no signs of the pectoral injury that cost him the final 14 games of the 2016 season. He looks set to enter the summer as a key backup at outside linebacker.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories