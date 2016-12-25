49ers' Rod Streater: Caps off comeback with touchdown
Streater caught six of seven targets for 63 yards in Saturday's win over the Rams.
Three of Streater's six catches came on the 49ers' game-winning drive, including a 10-yard touchdown off of a quick slant. The veteran receiver entered Saturday with just one game this season with more than two catches, but he's ending 2016 on a high note - with touchdown catches in back to back games.
More News
-
49ers' Rod Streater: Tallies season highs in receptions, yards•
-
49ers' Rod Streater: Traded to San Francisco•
-
Chiefs' Rod Streater: Likely to earn roster spot•
-
Chiefs' Rod Streater: Posts strong day at camp•
-
Chiefs' Rod Streater: Signs with Chiefs•
-
Raiders' Rod Streater: Inactive again Sunday•