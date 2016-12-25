49ers' Rod Streater: Caps off comeback with touchdown

Streater caught six of seven targets for 63 yards in Saturday's win over the Rams.

Three of Streater's six catches came on the 49ers' game-winning drive, including a 10-yard touchdown off of a quick slant. The veteran receiver entered Saturday with just one game this season with more than two catches, but he's ending 2016 on a high note - with touchdown catches in back to back games.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola