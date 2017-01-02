49ers' Rod Streater: Catches one pass in loss Sunday

Streater was targeted just once Sunday, pulling in the pass for five yards in a loss to the Seahawks.

Streater spent the majority of the season as the 49ers' fourth or fifth receiver, but he saw a slightly expanded role down the stretch with 132 yards and two touchdowns in the final six games of the season. While there wasn't much there from a fantasy perspective, the veteran wideout showcased his plus size and athleticism for potential suitors this offseason. He would need to earn a starting job out of camp to land on fantasy radars.