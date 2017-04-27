Blair ran with the 49ers first-team defense during Wednesday's mincamp practice, CSN Bay Area's Matt Maiocco reports.

Though just a minicamp practice in April, Blair looks to have the early edge on Aaron Lynch for the "Leo" linebacker role in the 49ers' new 4-3 defense. However, the possibility of team management selecting an edge rusher early in this weekend's draft could change things quickly.

