Draughn only gained 17 yards on 10 carries, but he tied a season-high with six catches for 48 yards in Saturday's 22-21 win over the Rams.

This was the type of performance those in deep PPR leagues were hoping for from the receiving back all season. Unfortunately, this was just the third time Draughn had five or more catches, and only the fourth time he topped 30 receiving yards, making him more of a headache than a fantasy factor this season. That being said, the journeyman back may get a healthy dose of touches next week if Carlos Hyde (knee) is unable to suit up. The matchup would come against the Seahawks, so even with a start, Draughn would be a desperate flex play at best.