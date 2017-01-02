Draughn caught four of six targets for 68 yards and added 41 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks.

Draughn circled out of the backfield for gains of 27 and 29 yards and put San Francisco in the driver's seat early with a pair of one-yard touchdown runs. The veteran journeyman enters free agency as a player who has found a niche in San Francisco as a pass-catching back. His future in the Bay Area is somewhat limited, however, given the likely changes at the top and the fact that Carlos Hyde, who missed Sunday's game with an injury, is one of the few pieces of promise on the team's roster.