Smith (concussion) didn't participate in practice Wednesday, Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group reports.

The 49ers are merely playing the waiting game with Smith, who hasn't stepped on the practice field since sustaining a concussion in Week 14. Until he makes an appearance, a return date is nearly impossible to peg down due to the murky nature of such injuries. With the recent loss of Quinton Patton (foot) for the season, the 49ers' receiving corps has nary a reliable option among its healthy bodies, including Jeremy Kerley, Rod Streater, Aaron Burbridge and Chris Harper.