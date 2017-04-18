A.J. Hawk: Announces retirement
Hawk announced his retirement from professional football Tuesday, ESPN.com reports.
Hawk appeared in one game for the Falcons in 2017 before being released in October. The inside linebacker was selected No. 5 overall by the Packers in the 2006 NFL Draft and spent nine of his 11 NFL seasons with Green Bay, winning one Super Bowl and finishing as the team's all-time leading tackler.
