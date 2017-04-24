Adrian Peterson: Approaching deal with Saints
Peterson (knee) is believed to be close to securing a contract with the Saints, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
Peterson visited New Orleans earlier this month, and although he obviously left that meeting without a contract, the book was never shut on the possibility of him joining the Saints. Now, it appears that could be Peterson's next move, as a contract worth over $3 million in 2017 is reportedly in the works. Should Peterson indeed sign with the team, he'd figure to replace the departed Tim Hightower in splitting snaps with Mark Ingram, with Travaris Cadet serving as the preferred pass-catching tailback. Additionally, Peterson's first game as a Saint would not-so-coincidentally come in a Monday night affair on the road against his former team, the Vikings, in Week 1.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
2017 NFL Fantasy Football schedule takes
What can we learn about the schedule that can help us draft smarter and win more often in Fantasy...
-
Patriots surprise with Gillislee deal
The Bills can still match New England's offer and keep Mike Gillislee, but if he goes to the...
-
What to expect from Raider Lynch
In a move that has been rumored for almost a month, the Raiders and Marshawn Lynch agreed to...
-
Notebook: Update on Wentz, others
Jamey Eisenberg empties his notebook after talking to several NFL coaches and players over...
-
Snead expects Year 3 breakout
With Brandin Cooks gone, Willie Snead sees a big season ahead for him in 2017. Snead spoke...
-
Fitzgerald sees loaded Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald and Carson Palmer put off retirement to play in 2017, and John Brown and J.J....