Peterson (knee) is believed to be close to securing a contract with the Saints, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Peterson visited New Orleans earlier this month, and although he obviously left that meeting without a contract, the book was never shut on the possibility of him joining the Saints. Now, it appears that could be Peterson's next move, as a contract worth over $3 million in 2017 is reportedly in the works. Should Peterson indeed sign with the team, he'd figure to replace the departed Tim Hightower in splitting snaps with Mark Ingram, with Travaris Cadet serving as the preferred pass-catching tailback. Additionally, Peterson's first game as a Saint would not-so-coincidentally come in a Monday night affair on the road against his former team, the Vikings, in Week 1.