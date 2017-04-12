Adrian Peterson: Leaves New Orleans without contract
Peterson (knee) left his visit to the Saints without a contract, but the two sides do plan to keep talking, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports.
Unlike his visit with the Patriots, Peterson's trip to New Orleans didn't include an on-field workout, according to Ben Volin of The Boston Globe. It doesn't mean the Saints' interest isn't legitimate, but the team might want to bring Peterson back for a second visit before it considers an actual signing. From the 32-year-old running back's perspective, New England would seem to be a better fit, with the Patriots currently surveying alternatives to fellow free agent LeGarrette Blount for the team's power-back role. If he were to join New Orleans, the future Hall of Famer likely would have to compete with Mark Ingram for early-down carries. While the Patriots also have a crowded backfield, the running backs currently on the roster -- James White, Dion Lewis, Rex Burkhead, D.J. Foster and Brandon Bolden -- are all valued for their receiving, blocking and/or special teams contributions more so than their running ability. Blount had 299 carries for 1,161 yards and 18 touchdowns last season, taking double-digit carries in each of the team's 16 regular-season games. Aside from New England and New Orleans, other possible fits for Peterson include Green Bay, Detroit and Oakland -- though Marshawn Lynch may soon account for the Raiders' vacancy.
