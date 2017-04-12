Peterson (knee) left his visit to the Saints without a contract, but the two sides do plan to keep talking, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports.

Unlike his visit with the Patriots, Peterson's trip to New Orleans didn't include an on-field workout, according to Ben Volin of The Boston Globe. It doesn't mean the Saints' interest isn't legitimate, but the team might want to bring Peterson back for a second visit before it considers an actual signing. From the 32-year-old running back's perspective, New England would seem to be a better fit, with the Patriots currently surveying alternatives to fellow free agent LeGarrette Blount for the team's power-back role. If he were to join New Orleans, the future Hall of Famer likely would have to compete with Mark Ingram for early-down carries. While the Patriots also have a crowded backfield, the running backs currently on the roster -- James White, Dion Lewis, Rex Burkhead, D.J. Foster and Brandon Bolden -- are all valued for their receiving, blocking and/or special teams contributions more so than their running ability. Blount had 299 carries for 1,161 yards and 18 touchdowns last season, taking double-digit carries in each of the team's 16 regular-season games. Aside from New England and New Orleans, other possible fits for Peterson include Green Bay, Detroit and Oakland -- though Marshawn Lynch may soon account for the Raiders' vacancy.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories