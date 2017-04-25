Peterson (knee) is signing a two-year contract with the Saints, ESPN.com's Adam Schefter reports.

Eventually willing to lower his asking price, Peterson likely was enticed by the idea of playing with Drew Brees, as the 32-year-old running back has spent most of his career stuck alongside mediocre or sub-par quarterbacks. While the New Orleans offense does provide ample scoring opportunity, Peterson will have to compete against Mark Ingram for carries, with Travaris Cadet likely chipping in on passing downs. This isn't an ideal situation for Peterson in terms of expected workload, but he could thrive on a per-carry basis as part of a New Orleans offense led by Brees, Ingram and wideouts Michael Thomas and Willie Snead. The Saints allotted 133 carries and 26 targets to last year's backup running back, Tim Hightower, even though Ingram didn't miss any games. Ingram did sit out at least three games but no more than five in each of the previous three years. Peterson should be at full health before training camp, if he isn't already, coming off a season in which a torn meniscus and an abductor strain limited him to only three appearances.