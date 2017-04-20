Alvin Bailey: Released by Browns
Bailey was released by the Browns on Thursday, Nate Ulrich of The Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Bailey played in 14 games for Cleveland in 2016, starting five. He missed two contests after being suspended for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. Bailey has shown to be a capable backup lineman and could soon find work with another team.
