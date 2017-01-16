NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock believes Kamara is a "special talent" and should be considered a potential first-round pick.

While it would probably be a surprise if the Tennessee product went in the first round after playing off the bench the last two years, the possibility can't be ruled out. As Mayock notes, Kamara shows rare burst, balance and change-of-direction skills, and he'll likely be one of the most feared pass-catching threats at running back the second he steps on an NFL field. Kamara ran for 1,294 yards (6.2 YPC) and 16 touchdowns in 24 games, catching 74 passes for 683 yards and seven touchdowns. As a backup SEC runner with uncommon athleticism and pass-catching skills, Kamara figures to draw some comparisons to Kenyan Drake, but we'd posit that Kamara is better. An NFL impact similar to Reggie Bush seems like a plausible outcome.