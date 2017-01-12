Stewart, a receiver from Alabama, is expected to declare for the 2017 NFL Draft, al.com reports.

Stewart, listed at 6-feet, 204 pounds, generally has the look of a late-round pick. He was a good college player and should stick around the NFL for a few years at the least, but barring an exceptional showing at the Combine, earning offensive snaps and especially targets doesn't seem especially likely. He lacks bulk and doesn't offer standout length, and in the meantime his athleticism on tape doesn't jump out. He shows good coordination and ball skills, however, allowing him to make acrobatic catches, and his production at Alabama was satisfactory. He was inefficient as a redshirt sophomore, turning 101 targets into just 700 yards and four touchdowns, but he broke out with a far better 2016 season, when he turned 84 targets into 828 yards and seven touchdowns in three fewer games. Unless he torches the Combine, he's likely to be ranked rather lowly in our pre-draft dynasty rankings.