Stewart said the NFL College Advisory Committee issued him a second-round grade, al.com reports.

We took Stewart for a mid-to-late round prospect, but evidently he has more traction than that in NFL scouting circles. Given the lack of top-end wide receiver prospects in this draft -- as of now there's no slam-dunk bet to go in the first 10 picks -- to call Stewart a second-round pick would be to say he has a chance to be one of the first five receivers picked. As always, the Combine should help clear up the picture one way or another.

