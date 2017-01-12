Scott, a receiver from Clemson, announced he will enter the 2017 NFL Draft.

Scott (5-foot-10, 190 pounds) will likely settle in as a slot prospect after serving as a high-volume short-route target for Clemson over the last three years. There's some concern to be found in the fact that the returns diminished for Scott each season -- he had a brilliant freshman year where he caught 76 passes for 965 yards and eight touchdowns, but those figures dropped to 93/901/6 in 2015 and 76/614/5 in 2016. Still, that spectacular true freshman season alone almost makes Scott's prospect profile promising. There quite simply aren't many players with enough innate talent to play at that level at that young of an age. And at the end of the day, his career average of 7.9 yards per target isn't half bad considering the volume he maintained (245 catches for 2,480 yards). His projection as a slot receiver limits Scott's fantasy upside in non-PPR scoring, but there's still potential value to be had here if he falls far enough in dynasty formats. If he performs well at the Combine, Scott could prove an intriguing prospect for teams looking to upgrade their chain-moving ability over the middle of the field. We'd pencil him in for rounds three through five for now.