Amos recorded three tackles in Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Vikings, and he ended the season with 65 tackles and a forced fumble in 15 games.

After impressing as a rookie in 2015, when he posted 67 tackles and one sack, he produced at an almost identical level in 2016. He's still under contract for two more years, and there's still time for him to improve upon his numbers, but unless he shows more playmaking ability, he'll continue to be an uninspiring IDP option at safety.