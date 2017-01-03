Hicks recorded one tackle in Sunday's loss to the Vikings, and he ended the season with seven sacks, two forced fumbles and 53 tackles.

Hicks certainly rewarded the Bears with a very solid season after they signed him to a two-year deal last off-season, as he had registered 9.5 sacks over his previous five seasons before having the best season of his career in 2016. Since his seven sacks were recorded over five different games, he was a very inconsistent IDP option, though he had excellent upside. It's reasonable to expect that the 27-year-old can at least match his production in his second year with the Bears in 2017.