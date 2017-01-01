Bears' Alshon Jeffery: Ends season with two touchdowns

Jeffery caught one pass for 10 yards in Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Vikings, ending the season with 52 receptions for 821 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Jeffery played this past season under the franchise tag, and he's set to become an unrestricted free agent. After failing to post a 100-yard game since Week 1, it would seem improbable that the Bears would apply the tag to him again in 2017, which would allow him to test the market in search for a new team. If that's the case, his fantasy value would be directly related to where he winds up, but he'll certainly emerge as at least a top-30 fantasy option at wide receiver. Despite failing to be an elite option in 2016, he posted at least 70 receiving yards in seven different games while the Bears started three different quarterbacks, although his fantasy value was lowered by the fact he scored just two touchdowns in 12 games.