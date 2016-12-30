Bears' Alshon Jeffery: No injury designation
Jeffery (illness) does not have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Vikings after fully practicing Friday.
Jeffery missed Thursday's practice due to an illness, but he returned in a complete capacity Friday to remove any question over his Week 17 status. In Jeffery's prior meeting with the Vikings this season, he caught four passes on eight targets for 63 yards and a touchdown.
