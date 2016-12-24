Bears' Alshon Jeffery: Posts 92 yards in Week 16 loss

Jeffery caught five passes for 92 yards in Saturday's loss to Washington.

Jeffery was locked up with Josh Norman for much of the first half, though once the Bears were getting blown out, Washington went into prevent mode, which allowed him to pile up numbers that made him look like more of a factor than he actually was in the game. He'll likely see quite a bit of Vikings quarterback Xavier Rhodes next week, so he'll carry some risk as a fantasy option in Week 17.