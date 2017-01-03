Braunecker finished his rookie season with four receptions for 41 yards while being targeted in just three games.

Even though the Bears lost Zach Miller to injury in Week 11, Dan Brown took over as the primary receiving option at tight end while Braunecker saw very limited opportunity as a receiver. On the season, he caught four of six targets with a long reception of 14 yards. He's under contract with the team for one more year, and is often the case with young tight ends, he certainly could see improvement, so it's possible that he could eventually emerge into a viable fantasy option.