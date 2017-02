Hoyer (forearm) is "all set" to return to football-related activities, Crain's Cleveland reports.

Hoyer ended the 2016 campaign on injured reserve due to a broken left forearm suffered in Week 7 against the Packers. Now roughly three months removed from corrective surgery, he stated he's received clearance from his doctor to resume football activities, a fortunate development for the quarterback who's set to hit unrestricted free agency.