Before being placed on injured reserve on October 24, Hoyer (forearm) threw for 1,445 yards along with six touchdowns and no interceptions in six games.

Hoyer threw for at least 300 yards in the four full games he played, and more impressively, he didn't throw a single pick. His 2016 performance could help him secure a contract with a new team that could also provide him a chance to become a starting quarterback in a league that's often desperate for competent performance at the position. His strong 2016 performance follows up his lone season in Houston, where he tossed 19 touchdowns to just seven interceptions, and if he does secure a starting job, he'll be at least a fantasy backup with upside to be a lower-end starter in 12-team leagues.