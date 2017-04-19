Callahan signed his one-year tender with Chicago, Matt Eurich of CBS Sports reports.

Callahan played in only 11 games in 2016 but he recorded 32 tackles and five passes defensed as a depth corner. He'll likely be a backup corner once again in 2017, but he could see an increased role with the defense in what will be his third NFL season.

