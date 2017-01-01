Meredith caught four passes for 61 yards and threw a two-yard touchdown pass in Sunday's loss to the Vikings, giving him 66 receptions for 888 yards and four touchdowns on the season.

With Alshon Jeffery scheduled to hit free agency this off-season, the Bears will likely feel comfortable allowing Meredith to take over as the team's top receiving option after breaking out in 2016. His production was extremely impressive because he only had five games in which he was targeted more than four times, and he averaged 111 yards while scoring three touchdowns in those contests. He certainly looks as if he'll be a player to target in the fourth or fifth round of 2017 fantasy drafts as a second wide receiver.