Meredith caught nine passes for 135 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's defeat to Washington.

As expected, Meredith ran the majority of his routes from the slot, and Washington had no answer for him. He just missed on a second touchdown, when he was dragged down at the one-yard line late in the first half. However, with the Bears playing from way behind for the entire second half, he was able to pile up plenty of numbers with his team-high 12 targets. He'll be a fantastic option in Week 17, as he'll likely avoid Xavier Rhodes when the Bears face the Vikings.