Bears' Connor Barth: Makes 18 of 23 field goal attempts in 2016
Barth made his only field goal attempt while adding an extra point in Sunday's loss to the Vikings, and he ended the season having converted 18 of 23 field-goal attempts.
Barth will be a free agent this off-season, but after having converted just 78 percent of his field-goal attempts, it's unlikely that he'll be in high demand. However, should he emerge as the kicker for a high-scoring offense, his fantasy value would definitely be higher than it was in 2016.
