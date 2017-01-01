Barth made his only field goal attempt while adding an extra point in Sunday's loss to the Vikings, and he ended the season having converted 18 of 23 field-goal attempts.

Barth will be a free agent this off-season, but after having converted just 78 percent of his field-goal attempts, it's unlikely that he'll be in high demand. However, should he emerge as the kicker for a high-scoring offense, his fantasy value would definitely be higher than it was in 2016.

