LeBlanc intercepted a pass and recorded two tackles in Sunday's loss to the Vikings, and he ended the season with two picks, one of which he returned for a touchdown, and 44 tackles,.

LeBlanc ended his rookie campaign by picking off a pair of passes over his last three contests, and although those were his only picks of the year, the strong finish provides optimism that he could be a big part of the Bears defense as he enters the second year of a three-year contract in 2017. Although he'll likely go undrafted in many IDP leagues, he could emerge as a sneaky option if he has a strong training camp.