With Zach Miller (foot) trying to prove himself to be a healthy and reliable option during training camp, Brown could compete for a role as the Bears' receiving tight end, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Brown had an audition for this role during the last six games of 2016 when Miller was sidelined with a foot injury. Despite his opportunity, Brown averaged just 20 yards per game, and he'd need to make a tremendous leap this year to profile as a significant contributor. In addition, should Brown move ahead of Miller on the depth chart, he'll still have to compete for targets with Dion Sims and Adam Shaheen. This situation won't have much clarity until training camp begins.