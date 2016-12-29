Brown (shoulder) logged a full practice Thursday.

Brown was limited in Wednesday's session, but his shoulder ailment was less of an issue Thursday as he was able to notch his first full practice of the week. The Bears' loss of Zach Miller (foot) has opened the door for Brown to step into a prominent role at tight end late in the season. He was the most heavily used Bears tight end in Week 16, catching two-of-four targets for 19 yards over 46 snaps against the Redskins. If Brown can notch another full practice Friday, it'll further indicate that Brown will be able to give it a go in the season finale.