Brown caught two passes for 18 yards in Sunday's loss to the Vikings to finish the season with 20 receptions for 124 yards and one touchdown.

When the Bears lost Zach Miller for the season with a foot injury, Brown became the primary receiving tight end for the team, though he only surpassed 24 yards once over six games. With Miller under contract for 2017 and Ben Braunecker returning for his second NFL season, it's unlikely that Brown can expect to see more than a couple targets in any given week if the Bears choose to bring him back for another season.