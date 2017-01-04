According to general manager Ryan Pace, Trevathan (knee) may start next season on the physically unable to perform list, Larry Mayer of the team's official site reports.

Trevathan ruptured the patellar tendon in his right knee during Week 12's loss to the Titans, ending his first season with the Bears in a disappointing fashion. The injury is very severe, but as Pace noted, "it's an injury he can fully recover from." Look for more updates to come throughout the offseason as the linebacker continues his rehabilitation in the hopes of suiting up during the 2017 season.