Bears' Deon Bush: Questionable Sunday
Bush (ankle) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Bush was held out of practice Wednesday and Thursday but he managed to partake in a limited fashion Friday. Look for Harold Jones-Quartey to start at strong safety if Bush is sidelined Sunday.
