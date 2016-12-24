Thompson caught three passes for 34 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 41-21 loss to Washington.

Thompson was having a poor fantasy day, but he was able to snag a touchdown pass when the game was out of hand in the fourth quarter to salvage his afternoon. Despite Matt Barkley throwing the ball 40 times, Thompson was targeted just four times, though he made the most of his opportunities. He'll be an extremely risky fantasy option next week against the Vikings.