Bears' Deonte Thompson: Limited practice Wednesday
Thompson (rib) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday.
Thompson finds himself a bit banged up on the heels of the first 100-yard game of his career, but not enough to keep him off the practice field. If the preceding outburst is indicative of a growing rapport with quarterback Matt Barkley, Thompson may approach his 10 targets from Week 15 in the last two games of the season, but Alshon Jeffery and Cameron Meredith are likely safer bets to succeed Saturday against the Redskins' 26th-ranked pass defense.
