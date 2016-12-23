Bears' Deonte Thompson: No injury designation
Thompson (rib) does not have an injury designation ahead of Saturday's game against the Redskins, Mike Jones of The Washington Post reports.
Thompson was limited in practice both Wednesday and Thursday, but he finished with a full session Friday, clearing any concern over his Week 16 status.
