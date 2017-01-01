Bears' Deonte Thompson: Scores two touchdowns in 2016
Thompson was targeted twice, but failed to catch a pass in Sunday's loss to the Vikings to end the season with 22 receptions for 249 yards and two touchdowns.
Thompson had a huge game in Week 15 when he posted 110 yards, but otherwise he only exceeded 34 yards on one other occasion. This was easily the most productive season of his four-year career, and as he goes into free agency this off-season, he'll likely continue to be a core special teams player with limited receiving opportunities wherever he lands.
