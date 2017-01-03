Goldman (ankle) recorded 2.5 sacks along with 18 tackles in six games in 2016 before being placed on injured reserve.

Goldman's latest injury cost him the last three games of the season, and he only played six games in what was expected to be a breakout year for the second-year defensive tackle. In 21 career contests, he's compiled seven sacks, and assuming he can put together a healthy off-season, he could be a sneaky IDP draft pick with playmaking ability as an interior lineman when he returns to the team for the second year of a four-year contract.