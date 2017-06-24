Bears' Eddie Goldman: Strengthening ankle to avoid re-injury
Goldman is doing extra work to strengthen his ankle this offseason in an effort to avoid another injury, Mark Potash of The Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Goldman hurt his ankle in Week 2 and then missed the next six games before returning in Week 10. He then missed out on Week 11 with the same ankle problem but then played the next three games only to land on injured reserve in Week 15 with a repeat injury. The 2015 second-rounder ultimately missed a total of 10 games in 2016, after losing out on three during his rookie season. While it's encouraging that he's going the extra mile to avoid further setbacks, injuries are sometimes a matter of chance and there's no guarantee he'll log his first 16-game season in 2017.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Ranking the Dolphins in Fantasy
The Dolphins are coming off a surprisingly good year, but there are still questions about the...
-
Ranking the Chiefs in Fantasy
Heath Cummings says Alex Smith isn't a good Fantasy quarterback but that doesn't keep the Chiefs...
-
Ranking the Raiders in Fantasy
Heath Cummings is excited about the Raiders' Fantasy outlook, just not their most recent a...
-
Ranking the Chargers in Fantasy
The competition for targets in Los Angeles is going to be intense. Heath Cummings breaks down...
-
Ranking the Giants in Fantasy
The Giants added Brandon Marshall and Evan Engram in the passing game and Heath Cummings wonders...
-
Ranking the Redskins in Fantasy
Fantasy owners have been as hesitant to commit to Kirk Cousins as the Redskins owner has, but...