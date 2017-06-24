Goldman is doing extra work to strengthen his ankle this offseason in an effort to avoid another injury, Mark Potash of The Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Goldman hurt his ankle in Week 2 and then missed the next six games before returning in Week 10. He then missed out on Week 11 with the same ankle problem but then played the next three games only to land on injured reserve in Week 15 with a repeat injury. The 2015 second-rounder ultimately missed a total of 10 games in 2016, after losing out on three during his rookie season. While it's encouraging that he's going the extra mile to avoid further setbacks, injuries are sometimes a matter of chance and there's no guarantee he'll log his first 16-game season in 2017.