Royal (toe) completed the season with 33 receptions for 369 yards and two touchdowns while playing in nine games before being placed on injured reserve on December 19.

Royal had posted at least 43 yards in five of six games to start the season before struggling through injuries that eventually led to him being shut down for the season. He'll be under contract with the Bears in 2017, and he'll likely compete for a role as a slot receiver. His fantasy value will eventually depend upon him being able to earn a significant role with the team.