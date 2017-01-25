Bears' Ego Ferguson: Ends 2016 on IR
Ferguson finished the year on season-ending injured reserve due to a shoulder injury, Bob LeGere of the Daily Herald reports.
Ferguson was waived with an injury designation after injuring his shoulder in the preseason and was placed on IR after he cleared waivers. The Bears' second-round pick in 2014, Ferguson has one year left on his rookie contract and will look to make his first real impact since his rookie year in 2014, when he recorded 24 tackles, including 2.0 sacks, and three passes defensed while playing in all 16 games.
