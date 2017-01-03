Jones-Quartey posted seven stops in Sunday's loss to the Vikings, to give him 78 tackles and one interception on the season.

Jones-Quartey ended the season on a high note, as he recorded at least six tackles in four of his last five games, but on the year he averaged fewer than five stops per contest. He'll enter 2017 in the second of a three-year contract, but unless he can increase his ability to make big plays, he'll continue to be a marginal IDP option.