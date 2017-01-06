Bears' Jay Cutler: Ahead of schedule

Cutler's (shoulder) recovery from surgery is ahead of schedule, ESPN's Jeff Dickerson reports.

Cutler sustained a tear in his right shoulder back in November, which saw him miss Chicago's final six games and require surgery to repair his labrum. Although the Bears' season is obviously over, it's still encouraging to hear he's ahead of schedule in his rehab process. Whether he remains with Chicago next season is yet to be seen, but returning to full health is the first step toward determining Cutler's 2017 outlook.